Twin Loft Bed with Shelves by wuudi

This bunk bed is very suitable for smaller rooms and provides more floor space for children's playing time. The solid wood loft bed is stylish and sturdy, which is made of solid pine and medium-density fiberboard. The low height ensures a safe climb when going to bed, and the space below it can be used for fortresses or storage places to maximize efficiency. Slats are included, so no springs are required. The high guardrail improves the safety of the bed. Make sure that this raised bed can make them the coolest kid in the neighborhood. This kind of loft bed makes the bedroom layout more solid. Bed Frame Color: White