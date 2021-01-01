kupet Twin Loft Bed with Ladder & Slide for Boys/Girls/Teen/Kids Bedroom, House Shape, Wood Slat Support,No Box Spring Needed, Gray

[Maximized Space Saving] It combines brackets and slides into one, saving space to the greatest extent.This twin loft bed with space underneath to play, read, build a fort, or store toys. Spacious play area or storage underneath. [Unique Design]kupet loft bed crafted with a whimsical playhouse design,comes with slide , this loft bed offers a comfortable and exhilarating experience during both sleep and playtime that will let their imaginations run wild. Perfect for hours of entertainment and relaxation, the playhouse design makes this loft bed the perfect centerpiece for any bedroom [Designed with Safety in Mind] The bed frame is constructed from selected solid pine wood and MDF and iron alloy bolts which keeps the whole bed sturdy and wobble free.Standard twin size mattress would fit, surrounded with high guardrail, no need to worry about safety when sleep alone.The strengthened frame is capable of holding up to 250lbs on the top loft bed.No box spring is needed. [Elegant design] This Wood Twin Size Loft Bed with Slide is designed with a clean silhouette and a hue of elegance. It gives any room a spark of style that's both modern and timeless. [Dimensions] Overall Product Dimension:77.4” x 42.5” x 84.4”(L x W x H),this product comes in 2 separate packages.Mattress not included. Some assembly is required, and we have provided clear instructions and tools.