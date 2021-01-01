Twin Loft Bed With Desk, Loft Bed With Ladder And Full-Length Guardrails, X-Shaped Frame, Black

The Metal Twin Loft Bed with Desk allows you to save on floor space wherever and however you want. With a modern industrial design, this twin loft bed with desk is made of sturdy metal. The clean-cut silhouette makes the loft bed can be matched well with any room décor. The integrated desk has a spacious surface Featured with three X-shaped brackets, the enhanced stability and durability can withstand the test of time. Designed with safety in mind, this loft bed comes with full-length guardrails to ensure your child will sleep in complete safety, and an angled ladder easy to climb up and down. The secured heavy-duty metal slats provide ample support and stability for the mattress, save you the cost for a box spring. With this loft bed you can turn any space into a reading nook, a simple workstation or a craft area. Industrial in style and sturdy in frame, the Metal Twin Loft Bed with Desk will meet all of your expectations.MaterialSteel+MDFColourBlackNumbers of slat20FunctionTwin size loft bedDecorationWith X frameNumbers of package2Spring boxNo needAssembly RequiredYesOriginVietnamDimensionsBed39’’ x 74.8”Total height71.2’’Recommended mattress thickness6”Weight capacity220lb