Twin Fabio Velvet Mid-Century Daybed Blue - Room & Joy

Bring a touch of the 1950s to your home with the Fabio Mid Century Daybed! Adorned with wooden legs and upholstered in linen, the Fabio provides a stylish and comfortable spot to lounge around, hang with friends, study for a big exam, and even sleep as it converts into a daybed for any overnight guests. No box spring or foundation needed, just top with your favorite twin mattress! The supportive wood slat base allow for ventilation to keep your mattress fresh, and its slim frame make it ideal for spaces big and small alike. What are you waiting for? The Fabio Mid Century Daybed is the perfect addition to any home! Color: Blue.