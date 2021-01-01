Twin Bed Frame With Headboard

100% quality tested pine wood frame construction for heightened durability and stability complete with solid wood built-in slat foundation for reliable mattress support Designed with a refreshingly classic build that can accommodate a variety of color schemes and blend with existing furniture Coated in a espresso wear-resistant finish Convenient storage space underneath for space saving and easy organization Overall dimensions:77.9"L X 39.3"W X 35.4"HProduct descriptionColor: EspressoThis Wood Platform Bed Mattress Foundation is a minimalistic, stylish bed base that works well with a variety of decorating styles and makes it easy for you to beautify the look of your lovely bedroom. This Platform Bed features a headboard, a lower footboard and wood slats for support. White colored surface for an elegant look makes this bed frame an excellent addition to any bedroom, do not miss the chance take it home.Specifications:* Color option: White, Walnut, Espresso* Material: Wood* Inner dimensions: 75”L x 38.5"W* Outer dimensions: 78”L x 41.7”W* Headboard height: 35.5”* Footboard height: 23.4”* Under-bed clearance: 75”L x 38.5”W x 8”H* Weight: 60 lbs* Weight capacity: 275 lbs. Color: Espresso