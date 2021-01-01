From powell company
Powell Company White Twin Beatty Loft Bed, White/Green
Score a goal with the athlete or sports lover in your home, the Beatty Loft Bed combines fun and function. The loft bed features space for a twin size mattress, a study desk unit to 1-side (reversible), ladder and includes a goal net. Sturdy bed frame made of heavy-gauge powder coated tubular steel with a white finish and a black high-pressure laminated desk work surface give this study loft the rugged construction to survive in any youth environment. Some assembly required. Color: White/Green.