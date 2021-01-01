'Twilight Tranquility' Photographic Print on Wrapped Canvas

David Evans is a Master of Photography and Lonely Planet photographer who creates works of high fidelity, depth and substance on film. David enjoys the panoramic format and often uses long exposures in low light to create ethereal and tranquil images. A multi award-winning photographer, his accolades include the South Australian Professional Photographer of the Year in 2006 and 2009, South Australian Landscape (2006, 2008, 2009), Travel and Documentary (2011) and Illustrative (2009) Photographer of the year and Australian Landscape Photographer of the Year runner-up (2008). His motivation is to remind that wild, untamed and sublime places are critical elixirs in life and through nature, art and observation. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums and private collectors. Size: 6" H x 19" W x 2" D