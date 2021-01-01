Twilight Pendant Light by Schonbek - Color: Brown - Finish: Rust & Patinas - (MR1006N-800H)

The Twilight Pendant Light by Schonbek Lighting offers an essential and striking addition well-suited to a range of indoor dÃ©cor styles. An updated transitional design, the piece uses a rounded ceiling mount and slim downrod to suspend a stylish candelabra-style socket structure and complex shade around a circular, central hub. The shade is elegant and engaging, featuring vertical cylinders with central oval relief cuts, interspersed with vertical lines of faceted crystal accents that create a compound and captivating illumination in all directions. Schonbek lighting is offered in four distinctive collections, all grounded in a sense of classicism and crafted with the greatest attention to quality and detail. Their styles â€“ American Traditional, American Romantic, American Rustic, and American Contemporary â€“ complement a range of architectural and interior designs. Most importantly, Schonbeks collections enhance the creation of spaces that express the unique spirit of those who call them home. Spaces for the celebration of lifes grandest occasions as well as its most cherished private moments. Shape: Drum. Color: Brown. Finish: Corten Steel