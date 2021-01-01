From lexington
Twilight Bay Shelter Kitchen Island with Stainless Steel Top
Advertisement
This kitchen island is an inspired interpretation of French and American styling that makes a fresh design statement in a casual driftwood finish. Design elements include burnished stainless steel tops, rush seats, and woven cane panels, for a look that offers a new take on chic traditional style. A personal favorite, the hammered stainless steel top with pewter nailhead trim is perfect with the driftwood finish. The four drawers, two on each side, provide easy access to placemats, napkins, or utensils.