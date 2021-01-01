Umbra Twilight 3/4 Single Rod 48-88 Matte Nickel

With a simple yet modern design, the Twilight room darkening curtain rod is the perfect way to complement your curtains or drapes without drawing attention away from them. The sleek look and matte nickel finish is a decorators dream because it works with a wide variety of decorative styles and color palettes. But stylish aesthetics is only the beginning because Twilight performs even better than it looks. Perfect for Room Darkening or Blackout Curtains If you're looking to block out as much light as possible with room darkening or blackout curtains then you're going to love Twilight room darkening curtain rod. Its innovative wrap-around design helps prevent light leakage by allowing your curtain or drapery panel to rest flush against the wall in effect, sealing out the light. Simply wrap the panel around the curved end of the rod and tuck it behind the bracket to virtually eliminate all outside light.