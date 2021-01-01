Twig Study I Premium Framed Canvas - Ready to Hang Framed in distressed wood and available in an array of sizes and colors Each piece is joined and assembled by hand and comes ready to hang 2 INCH BEVELED MATTE BOARD PLEXIGLASS COVERING READY TO HANG MADE IN THE USA SOLID WOOD FRAME MADE IN USA FADE RESISTANT GICLEE PRINTING on Canvas or PaperFeatures:Premium Framed CanvasReady to HangMADE IN THE USAProduct Type: PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Color: blue, yellow, gold, white, silver, purple, pink, green, red, blackTotal Number of Pieces Included: 2Artist: UnknownOrientation: VerticalShape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 1LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Region: Africa;Asia;Australia;Caribbean;Central America;Europe;North America;South AmericaSubject: Floral & BotanicalAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Cactus;Cherry Blossom;Daffodils;Daisies;Herbs;Hibiscus;Hydrangea;Lotus;Palms & Palm Trees;Peonies;Poppies;Roses;Succulent;Sunflowers;Tulips;Assorted Bouquets;Bamboo;Carnations;Chrysanthemums;Ferns;Geraniums;Irises;Lilacs;Lilies;Magnolias;Mums;Orchids;Pansies;Poinsettias;Trees;Violets;Wildflowers;Dandelion;Plants;Zinnias;Ranunculus;Rhododendron;Dahlia;Dogwood;Wreath;Seasonal Flowers;SnowDrops;Blue Bonnets;Buttercups;Birds of Paradise;Cornflowers;Plumeria;Apple Blossom;Fuschia;Morning Glory;Thistle;MarigoldOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: YesFrame Construction: Closed Corner FrameFrame Material: WoodFrame Color (Frame Color: Black): BlackFrame Color (Frame Color: White): WhiteFrame Color (Frame Color: Gray): GrayFrame Color (Frame Color: Walnut): WalnutFrame Color (Frame Color: Maple): MapleCovering/Protection: NoCovering/Protection Material: Open Format Type: Mounted with BackingSeason: Spring;Summer;Fall;WinterHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Mixed Media Photography;Multi-Color Photography;Black and White Photography;X-Ray Photography;Color-Spot Photography;Watercolor Painting;Acrylic Painting;Oil Painting;Graffiti;Graphic Art;Textual Art;Drawing;Block PrintGrouped Set Type: Wall Art SetMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Hand Detailed/Embellished;Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSupplier Free-text Keywords: Twig Study I Premium Framed Canvas - Ready to HangTitle: Twig Study IBatteries Needed: NoBattery Type: Number of Batteries: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USAEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionFrame Type: Picture FrameDesigner: Wexford HomeDesigner Type: In-HouseFrame Wood Type: Solid MapleTextual Art Transcript: NoMade to Order: YesLimited Run Number: Licensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Licensed Product: NoSpefications:GRE