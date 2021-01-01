Foscarini Twice as Twiggy Pendant Light - Color: Green

Sleek, stylish, and effective, the Twice as Twiggy Pendant by Foscarini makes for an excellent lighting solution for a multitude of rooms. This pendant light is created from Coated Fiberglass and Aluminum. When illuminated, the LED light source generates a dual light that emanates from both above and below the drum-shaped shade. With its effective downward illumination, the pendant light is suitable for placement right above kitchen islands, dining room tables, or open living spaces. Shape: Drum. Color: Green. Finish: Indigo