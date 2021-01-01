Miele TWI180WP T1 Series 24 Inch Wide 4.03 Cu Ft. Energy Star Rated Dryer Lotus White Laundry Appliances Dryers Electric Dryers

Miele TWI180WP T1 Series 24 Inch Wide 4.03 Cu Ft. Energy Star Rated Dryer Features: 4.03 cubic foot capacity and 12 dry programs ensure precision drying of all your textiles Dry cycles include: Normal, Wrinkle-free, Delicates, Smoothing, Woolens/Silk, Dress Shirts, MobileControl, SoftSteam, Express, Denims, Outdoor, and more Stainless steel drum ensures more efficient heat retention, saving energy and money Lint filter is easily removed from the front of the unit and kept separate from your textiles at all times - guaranteeing lint-free laundry Heat exchanger is protected by a filter so it no longer requires cleaning The finish coating is scratch-proof, corrosion-proof, impervious to acids and easy to clean If you cannot remove your laundry immediately after the program has finished, anti-crease/wrinkle action ensures that the laundry is loosened at regular intervals Product Technologies: Heat-Pump Technology: Tumble dryers with heat pumps are known predominantly for their energy efficiency. The low temperatures of the heat-pump technology also protect the high-quality fibers of your laundry. WiFiConn@ct: With WiFiConn@ct you can conveniently connect your Miele appliance to the internet via the Wi-Fi router. Use your smartphone or tablet to make use of many benefits: Check appliance status when you are home or away, receive notifications, for instance if the detergent runs low, or use the Miele online shop to place orders. To do this you need the Miele@mobile app which you can download for free via Google Play or the App Store. MultiLingua: Your appliance can display information and tips in several languages to ensure that you understand everything. Simply select your language from the language menu. A flag directs you. This enables you to find your way around the interface – even if a language has been selected which you do not understand. Specifications: Total Capacity: 4.03 Cu. Ft. Number of Dry Cycles: 12 Vent Type: Vent Free Reversible Door: No Depth: 25-3/8" Height: 33-1/2" Width: 23-1/2" Electric Dryers Lotus White