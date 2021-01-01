Merola Tile Twenties Classic Encaustic 7-3/4 in. x 7-3/4 in. Ceramic Floor and Wall Tile (42 cases / 466.62 sq. ft. / pallet)

Inspired by artisan cement tiles, our Twenties Classic 7-3/4 in. x 7-3/4 in. Ceramic Floor and Wall Tile captures the look of authentic encaustic tiles with a versatile ceramic body. This square tile features floral old-world patterns in snow white tones that are accented by simplistic arcs. Set on a charcoal black base glaze, the contrasting design features a weathered, speckled look, replicating the beauty of Spanish design and offering a unique blend of old-world style and modern appeal. This visually rich floor and wall tile can blend into virtually any design theme, ranging from contemporary projects to traditional installations. Its durable and frost-resistant features make this an ideal choice for indoor and outdoor installations including kitchens, bathrooms, backsplashes, showers, entryways, patios and fireplace facades. It is a perfect choice on its own or paired with other product in the Twenties Collection. Tile is the better choice for your space. This tile is made from natural ingredients, making it a healthy choice as it is free from allergens, VOCs, formaldehyde and PVC.