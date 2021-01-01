Rev-A-Shelf TWCSC-2150DM-2 TWCSC Series TANDEMBOX Bottom Mount Double Bin Trash Can with Soft Close for 21 Inch Cabinets- 50 Quart Capacity White

Rev-A-Shelf TWCSC-2150DM-2 TWCSC Series TANDEMBOX Bottom Mount Double Bin Trash Can with Soft Close for 21 Inch Cabinets- 50 Quart Capacity Rev-A-Shelf brings you another complete waste container designed for base cabinets. They come preassembled with TANDEMBOX and heavy duty full-extension soft-close slide system. The sleek look is sure to impress.Features:110lb full-extension BLUMOTION slides with soft closeRequires a 18" opening to function properlyAdjustable door mount brackets are included and required for operationOptional Rev-A-Shelf lids sold separatelyHeavy-duty metal frame with solid bottom surfaceMount existing cabinet door to unit for an easy open and close processLimited lifetime warrantyProduct Technologies:Soft Close: Rev-A-Shelf’s soft-close slides prevent the loud noises and damage that can result from drawers and cabinet doors being shut too forcefully. Forward motion is automatically slowed to a gentle stop regardless of the force behind it.Full-Extension Slides: Full-extension slides allow for the drawer or pull out system to be pulled open to the full length of the slide. full-extension slides provide greater access to the contents of the drawer or pull out system.Includes:(1) metal frame (2) waste containers (1) door mount kit (1) pair of soft close slides Mounting hardwareSpecifications:Depth: 22-3/8"Height: 23"Width: 18-1/2" Pull Out Trash Cans White