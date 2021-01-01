From rizzy home
TW2967 Twist Hand Woven New Zealand Wool Rug
Collection: Twist Rugs Style: Twist Rugs: TSTTW2967 Burgundy Specs: WoolOrigin: Made in IndiaTwist rugs are the definition of simple, understated elegance. The collection features striped and solid designs in muted, soft colors. Each rug is crafted from quality wool and hand-woven in traditional dhurrie style. Dhurrie is not just a rug style, but an ancient art form practiced in India for centuries. Dhurrie rugs feature a flat, tight, durable weave with no pile, making Twist rugs ideal all-purpose rugs for any room.