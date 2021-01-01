TV Wall Mount Full Motion Bracket For 30 32 35 37 40 Inch Televisions Fits LCDLEDPlasma 4K Flat Screens VESA 75x75 to 200x200 100 Lb Weight.

Universal TV wall mounting bracket design fits most of 17-40' LCD/LED/Plasma TVs on the market up to VESA 200x200 and 100 lbs (Fits VESA 200X200, 200X100, 100x100, 75x75 mm). Please check VESA (mounting hole pattern behind TV), stud spacing, possible blocked cable/input and TV weight prior to making purchase decision to determine whether this TV wall mount fits your TV and the installation application. This wall mounting kit is compatible with Samsung, Sony, LG, Sharp, Insignia, Vizio, Haier, Toshiba, Sharp, Element, TCL, Westinghouse 17, 20, 23, 24, 27, 30, 32, 36, 37, 40 inch TVs. Please ensure your TV has VESA 200 pattern or smaller. Tilt, Swivel, Articulate, Extend, Collapse with this universal TV wall mounting bracket. Full motion capability makes is ideal for corner installation, over a fireplace, inside a TV center. TV stays as close as 3.3' from the wall or can extend up to 25 inches. Swivel left or right 180 degrees. Effortless 180 swiveling capability give