TV Stand for TVs up to 80" Black - Prepac

The Sonoma 72 inch TV stand's clean lines, contemporary and minimalist styling, and functionality will enhance any entertainment space in your home. This TV Stand has plenty of space to organize all of your electronics, media, and decorative accents. Its stylish design is crafted from high-grade composite wood and durable laminates that accommodate flat-panel TVs up to 80 inches. Six generous storage compartments will house standard-sized audio/video components such as a DVR player and gaming box and includes cutouts for cable management and ventilation. Each compartment has an adjustable shelf for larger components or decorative items, enhancing its modern aesthetic while providing tons of room for games, movies, controllers and more. It's the perfect addition to your home! Constructed from non-toxic, laminated composite woods with a sturdy MDF backer. This product is manufactured in Canada, ships Ready to Assemble and has a 5-year manufacturer's warranty on parts. Manufactured in Canada and meets all North American safety standards.