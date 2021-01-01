TV Stand For 70 Inch TV Stands

The TV cabinet with two large cabinets and two open storage spaces. The simple design can match any type of decoration. The white TV cabinet uses visual effects and makes your room brighter. In addition to the TV, you can put your CD, Xbox, switch, VCR, stereo in the glass partition/storage. You can put any multimedia tools in the TV cabinet if you want. Some things that are easy to fall dust can be put in the storage with the door. Color: White