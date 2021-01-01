From inteching

INTECHING TV Remote Control for Sony KDL-46HX701, KDL-52EX700, KDL-52EX701, KDL-52EX703, KDL-55EX703, KDL-55EX710, KDL-55EX711, KDL-55EX713.

$30.33
In stock
Fully functioning, brand new and durable replacement remote control, works out of packaging Well responsive to every key press, ensuring the television operates as expected without any hassles A perfect replacement to your old or lost remote control; less cost with solid quality and better usage experience Requires 2 AAA batteries (NOT Included); Compatible with Sony RM-YD033, KDL-22EX308, KDL-32EX308, KDL-32EX700, KDL-32EX703, KDL-32EX710, KDL-40EX700, KDL-40EX703, KDL-40EX710, KDL-40EX713, KDL-40HX701, KDL-46EX700, KDL-46EX701, KDL-46EX703, KDL-46EX710, KDL-46EX711, KDL-46EX713, KDL-46HX701, KDL-52EX700, KDL-52EX701, KDL-52EX703, KDL-55EX703, KDL-55EX710, KDL-55EX711, KDL-55EX713, KDL-55HX701, KDL-60EX700, KDL-60EX701, KDL-60EX703 televisions Warranty as long as 12 months (From Date of Purchase); professional and nice customer service: messages will be replied by well-trained support team within 24 hours

