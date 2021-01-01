TV Cover 44-46 Inch LED Flatscreen TV With Bottom Cover Weatherproof and Dust-Proof Material Universal Wall Mount Wall Bracket and Stand.

LUXURY TV COVER: All of our covers are made from only the highest quality MARINE GRADE materials to provide added durability and protection. Enjoy year round protection for your LED TV from rain, mildew, moisture, animals, snow, wind, sunlight, sea water, bird droppings. Our form-fitted TV covers prolong the life of your valuable investment and defend it against the harshness of Extreme Weather THE BEST DESIGNED SECURE FIT 360 DEGREE PROTECTION: Our NEW design features extra flaps to seal the entire bottom of your TV and Mount Entry Point. Don't leave any part of your beautiful TV exposed to harsh weather. Other brands leave bottom and side gaps in their TV cover, risking irreparable damage. Includes Built-in back pouch for TV accessories and Remote HEAVY DUTY UV RESISTANT MATERIAL - Our TV covers are made from and acrylic-coated 100% woven polyester fabric specifically designed to repel water, prevent tearing and protect against mildew. Our products are also UV-res