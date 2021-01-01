ROSUIS INC TV Console 59 in. White TV Stand with 2-Drawer Fits TV's up to 70 in. with LED Lights, High Glossy Front TV Cabinet

This LED TV stand is equipped with 16 RGB LED backlights, 4 light modes (such as yellow light, blue light) and brightness adjustment; equipped with remote control, allowing you to adjust more conveniently and freely, and will become your entertainment center. Made of UV high-gloss coated particleboard and high-quality glass, equipped with two storage drawers and two open shelves, it is durable and provides you with plenty of storage space and media equipment. The open shelves are matched with RGB lights to create a modern look. Available in black and white.