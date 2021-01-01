Tuxedo Cat with Stocking Hat Christmas Tree Ornament Green - Wondershop

Any cat lover will paw-sitively love having the Tuxedo Cat with Stocking Hat Christmas Tree Ornament from Wondershop™ to put on the tree. This adorable novelty ornament looks like a tuxedo cat ready for winter, with a green knit hat on its head and a red and white striped scarf wrapped around its neck. The knit winter apparel and fuzzy texture of the cat give the piece a realistic look that's sure to stand out on the tree. Whether you gift the tuxedo cat ornament to someone with a kitty fur baby or display it on your own tree with other cat ornaments from Wondershop to create a cat-themed Christmas tree, this cat Christmas ornament will be a hit. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed.