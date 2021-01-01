Tuxedo Armless Chair - Yellow Velvet - Modular Collection - Build Your Own Sectional

It’s about finding that sectional perfect fit — the one that’s at home in your home. While most retailers offer preconfigured seating options, we understand that every household has unique needs. Want a double-sided lounger or looking for a 5-piece one-of-a-kind combination for your one-of-a-kind living space? We’ve got you. Our modular sectionals are made for modern life, and we know that things change! You can always add or remove pieces, or simply rearrange your sectional’s configuration over the years. It’s all about flexibility. Sectional Builder Directions: If you ever played with Legos (who didn’t?!), you already know just what to do. Use our sectional builder to drag and drop the modular pieces, experimenting with size and shape until you find the right configuration. Then, choose your upholstery fabric, color and review your sectional to make sure it’s exactly what you want. Movie nights, holidays, happy hours, and good books start and end here — make moves today with a custom modular sectional.