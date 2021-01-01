Tuxedo 2pc Sectional Sofa - Light Blue - Modern Sectional Sofa Made in USA - Sold by Apt2B

With the Tuxedo's plush, oversized cushions and a relaxing chaise made for lounging about, you'll soon realize that going out is overrated. This two-piece sectional is the ultimate in comfort and with our breathable, easy-to-clean upholstery, it's also low maintenance, so you can spend more time relaxing and less time fussing. Its contemporary style features wooden block legs for a cool aesthetic and its transitional look will make the perfect addition to your living room. You have your choice of nearly 40 colors, so you'll have no problem finding the perfect shade. Our Tuxedo Collection is made right here in the United States and comes with a lifetime guarantee, so you really can't go wrong. All dressed up and nowhere to go. The Tuxedo Collection was made for staying in. A transitional look that can translate to any style room, dress it up with pillows or throws to achieve your own look!