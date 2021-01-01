From hives and honey
Hives and Honey Tuva Round Ceramic Cat Ring Holder Jewelry Organizer
Advertisement
Hives and Honey Tuva Round Ceramic Cat Ring Holder Jewelry Organizer is functional, decorative and convenient. A functional and basic jewelry organizer is necessary for every women and girl! Featuring a round base with gold trim, anchored by a perched cat to offer the perfect spot for jewelry storage. Use this ring holder on a dresser, vanity, bathroom or -our favorite- near the sink! It's a friendly reminder to keep what's precious safe. The Hives and Honey Tuva Round Ceramic Ring Holder Jewelry Organizer can be decor just as much as jewelry storage!