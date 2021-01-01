Picket House Furnishings Tuttle 3PC Drop Leaf Dining Set in Brown-Table & Two Chairs

The Picket House Furnishings Tuttle 3PC Drop Leaf Dining Set is ideal for small space living! This set includes a table and two side chairs. The table features a drop leaf on both ends, allowing you to accommodate your dining space as you wish. The side chairs come with a classic, ladder back design and with a gray, upholstered seat. The brown and white, two tone finish, will easily pair with any existing decor you might have. A wire brush finish adds extra flair to this already stylish set. Add the Tuttle 3PC Dining Set to your home today for a look youll love every day!