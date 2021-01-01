Mainstays Tuscany Ridge 3-Piece Rocking Chair Outdoor Bistro Set, Grey

Wicker outdoor furniture set includes 2 rocking chairs and a square side tableLoose seat and back cushions covered in solution-dyed polyester fabric and filled with polyester fiber battingSteel frames for durabilityThe side table features a tempered glass topRocking chair dimensions 35.8" x 30.5" x 35.8"; 28.7 lbs.Table dimensions: 20.4" x 20.4" x 19.5"; 14.29 lbs.The top shelf can support up to 100 lbs. of drinks, refreshments, plants, and other itemsLower shelf perfect for storing 20 lbs. of other materials.NOTE: Steel and wrought iron, corrosion, or rust staining. Fabric (1) Year Fabric on cushions, slings, and umbrellas. Fading, mildew, and discoloration due to exposure to elements, chemicals, and spills are not covered.Wipe clean with a damp cloth. Air dry. Do not use bleach or solvent.Available in Blue and GreyModel # MSX136225828023 (Blue), MSX136225828024 (Grey)Arrives in 1 boxShipping dimensions: 34" x 27" x 25"; 77.16 lbs.The site to Store Pickup Note: This item is packaged in 1 large box that may not fit in a standard-sized vehicle. Please make sure you have a large car or truck for store pickup. Imported