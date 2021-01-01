Tuscany Black/Ivory/Yellow Indoor/Outdoor Use Rug

This indoor/outdoor area rug rolls out a Southwestern-inspired look on your patio or on your hardwood floors. It features a bold geometric design in muted tones of ivory, yellow, and black that stands out in any space. It's machine-made in Belgium from polypropylene, which means that it can stand up to tough spills and fading, and it can easily be placed in spots with floors heating. Plus, its low pile height is easy to clean and great for rooms with high foot traffic. To keep this area rug in place, we recommend pairing it with a rug pad. Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'