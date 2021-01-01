Viking Tuscany 67" Freestanding Dual Fuel Natural Gas Range TVDR6618BAW

66" Freestanding Gas Range with 8 Sealed Burners, Double Oven, 7.6 Cu. Ft. Total Capacity, Storage Drawer, Continuous Grates, Tru Convection, Defrost, Proof, TruGlide™ Rack, Two Oven Lights, and Simmer Burner: Antique White. Provides the perfect amount of heat for any type of cooking, from an 8,500 BTU simmer burner to a 20,500 high BTU burner, you'll be able to cook anything. Both capable of conventional cooking for quick, even heating. It provides the space and versatility to bring joy and convenience to cooking. For baking pans with soft-close glides. Allows easy movement of pots and pans from burner to burner. This refers to the exclusive air circulation system employed by Viking convection ovens. Uses only convection element in rear of oven and fan-forced air - no direct heat from top or bottom. It offers precise airflow for cooking on multiple levels without flavor transfer. High-performance burners provide fast boil times and a gentle simmer. For safe and easy removal of heavy bakeware. Proof. Low Broil. High Broil. Defrost. Stainless Steel Burner Pan. Electronic Single Point Spark Ignition/Re-Ignition On All Burners. Porcelain Coated Cast Iron Burner Grates. Polished Chrome Die-Cast Knobs. Stainless Steel Oven Cavity. Two Oven Lights. One Oven Rack. Total Capacity: 7.6 Cu. Ft. Large Left Oven Capacity: 3.8 Cu. Ft. Small Right Oven: 3.8 Cu. Ft. Fuel Type: Dual Fuel. Control Type: Knobs. Drawer Type: Storage Drawer. Grates: Porcelain Coated Cast Iron. Oven Cavity: Stainless Steel. Number of Racks: 6. Oven Lights: 2. Front Left Output: 20,500. Back Left Output: 8,500. Back Right Output: 13,500. Front Right Output: 20,500. Middle Front Left Output: 20,500. Middle Back Left Output: 13,500. Middle Front Right Output: 20,500. Middle Back Right Output: 13,500. Number of Modes: 8. Bake: Yes. Convection Bake: Yes. Tru Convection: Yes. Low Broil: Yes. High Broil: Yes. Convection Broil: Yes. Defrost: Yes. Proof: Yes. Volts: 240/208V. Amps: 50A. Width: 66 1/8". Depth: 26 3/4". Depth to Handle: 30 3/8". Height: 36 5/8". Approximate Shipping Weight: 640 - 695 lbs. Two-Year Full: Complete product. Ninety-Day Full: Cosmetic parts such as glass, painted items, and decorative items. Five-Year Limited: All gas burners, electric elements (Dual Fuel).