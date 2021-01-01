Top Knobs TUSC3 6.5 Centers Tuscany Bath Toilet Paper Holder German Bronze Bathroom Hardware Toilet Paper Holder Bar Style

Top Knobs TUSC3 6.5 Centers Tuscany Bath Toilet Paper Holder Tuscany Bath Collection Bath Tissue HolderAdd a touch of beauty and functionality to your bathroom with the Tuscan Collection tissue holder. The "Old World Tuscan" styling of this beautiful tissue holder is the perfect accent piece to any bathroom with traditional design elements.Inspired by the classic architectural details of Italian villas, the Tuscany Bath collection brings old world charm to your bathroom. For a unified look in your home, be sure to check out Top Knob's Tuscany Collection of kitchen cabinet hardware!Features:Each Finish is Richly and Beautifully Crafted for a Difference You Can Clearly SeeEvery Edge, Corner, and Detail is Individually Inspected and PolishedPieces are Solid, Not HollowCompletely Sealed Finish Won't Show WearHardware Will Last for Years and is Backed by a Lifetime Warranty for the Original PurchaserCoordinates Well with Both the Tuscany Collection and Tuscany Bath CollectionSpecifications:8-7/8" Long with a 3-5/8" Projection2-1/2" Diameter Tuscan Backplate6-1/2" Center to CenterIt’s all in the details – the right decorative hardware just makes the look. More than an accessory, the hardware is the jewel that draws the eye, accentuates the style and adds elegance to the space it graces. But true beauty goes beyond initial good looks. It’s in the style, the depth of the finish and in the weighty feel of the piece in your hand. Top Knobs provides you with the very best of cabinet hardware and bathroom accessories that are perfect for any style. Bar Style German Bronze