Riobel TUS46 Kubik Dual Function Thermostatic Valve Trim Only with Double Lever Handle and Integrated Diverter - Less Rough In Chrome Showers Valve

Riobel TUS46 Kubik Dual Function Thermostatic Valve Trim Only with Double Lever Handle and Integrated Diverter - Less Rough In Here is beauty, squared. The linear form of the Kubik™ collection makes a strong impression with block shapes of elegant proportions. It is a truly modern sculpture for the bathroom, made to stand out, especially in minimalist and contemporary decor. Expert engineering ensures precision performance and a variety of finish options allow you to make your own statement.Riobel TUS46 Features:Purchase with confidence knowing that this product is backed by limited lifetime warrantyRioWise™ valve technology also stabilizes water pressure for steady temperature performance even in the event of a 50% drop in pressureNo need to plumb in a separate shut-off or diverter valve, allowing for a more streamlined shower design with less clutter on the wallSet it and forget it temperature memorySupports up to 6 functions allowing you to run 2 shower systems independently, for a "his and her's" configurationCan run shower head and/or hand shower while accommodating a double shower set-upCartridge is included with trimCompatible rough-in valve supports a flow rate of 10 GPM for an immersive shower experienceMust order compatible thermostatic and pressure balance rough-in valve separatelyAll necessary mounting hardware includedSolid brass construction delivers the utmost in beauty, durability and long-lasting performanceRiobel TUS46 Specifications:Valve Trim Height: 7-1/8" (bottom to top)Valve Trim Width: 5-1/2" (left to right) Thermostatic Chrome