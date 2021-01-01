Our quality canvases are crafted out of materials designed to last a lifetime. Your art will flow over all four sides of the canvas and is then stretched over a wooden frame for a classic gallery look. Images are printed with top quality archival inks and is then stretched over a kiln dried pine wood frame. Prints arrive ready to hang and do not require a picture frame. Creative Gallery Turtles Swimming 14-in H x 11-in W Coastal Print on Canvas | BHS000698CAN11X14TX