Turtle Series Belt Clip Case for iPhone XsiPhone XiPhone 10 58 3Layer Full Body LifeTime Protective Cover Holster Kickstand Shock Drop Dust Proof.

Best Quality Guranteed. TRIPLE LAYER PROTECTION This durable military grade protective defender case is providing impact resistance for your phone. The characteristic of the armor case is being unbreakable, rugged, heavy-duty and sturdy look. BELT CLIP HOLSTER A 360-degree swivel belt clip can use to clip your phone on the belt for easy to gym, work and outdoor activities. HANDS FREE KICKSTAND A locking kickstand allows for hands-free media viewing of the netflix, facetime or videos while your hands are occupied. NON-SLIP STRONG GRIP The Edge to edge TPU material offers safety and grip features. Precise cutouts will help to clean your ports from dust and dirt. (DUSTPROOF) WARRANTY 24-7 online reliable customer service and 3 months product warranty. Compatible with Apple iPhone Xs / iPone X / iPhone 10.