6' Turquoise Tinsel Artificial Christmas Tree - Unlit Lights

Break free from the traditional pine tree with this shimmering tinsel tree. The shiny tinsel design helps to reduce the costs of the decorations as it makes a beautiful display without any! It blends flawlessly into any setting and also brings the much needed festive feel to it. Product Features: Features shiny turquoise tinsel shimmer and shine tree. Unlit. 520 branch tips. Pre-strung with 150 UL listed clear lights. Metal tree stand included. Light string features a base lock to keep bulbs from falling out. Additional Product Features: Pencil profile tree. Recommended for indoor or covered outdoor use. Dimensions: 6' high (from the base of stand to the top of the tree) . 20" base diameter (at the widest point). Material(s): tinsel/plasticNote: Branches are compressed for shipment, and need to be fluffed out upon arrival to look like the photo.