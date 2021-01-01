Turquoise Sky 3 Piece Graphic Art on Wrapped Canvas Set

Features:Set includes 3 wall artsContemporary styleGallery wrapped canvasMade in the USAProduct Type: Graphic ArtPrint Type: Graphic Art PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Semi-glossAdditional Materials: WoodColor: Green/OrangeNumber of Items Included: 3Pieces Included: 3 wall artsArtist: Chandler ChaseStyle: Modern & ContemporaryOrientation: HorizontalSize: Shape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: NoNumber of Wall Hooks: LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: Floral & BotanicalAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Floral & BotanicalTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Graphic ArtGrouped Set Type: Wall Art SetMulti Piece Art: YesArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Embellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernSpefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Recycled Content: NoStiftung Warentest Note: CE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 36" W x 2" D): 24Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 36" H x 54" W x 2" D): 36Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 36" W x 2" D): 36Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 36" H x 54" W x 2" D): 54Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 24" H x 36" W x 2" D, 36" H x 54" W x 2" D): 2Individual Piece Depth - Front to Back (Size: 24" H x 36" W x 2" D, 36" H x 54" W x 2" D): 2Individual Piece Weight (Size: 24" H x 36" W x 2" D): 1.7Individual Piece Weight (Size: 36" H x 54" W x 2" D): 3Overall Product Weight (Size: 24" H x 36" W x 2" D): 5Overall Product Weight (Size: 36" H x 54" W x 2" D): 9Assembly:Installation Required: NoWarranty: Size: 24" H x 36" W x 2" D