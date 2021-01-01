From northlight seasonal
Turquoise Sequin Shatterproof Ball Christmas Ornament 3.14" (80Mm)
This unique ornament would be a perfect addition to your Christmas tree or a great gift for that special person in your life! It features a turquoise ball Christmas ornament embellished with sequins that cover the entire ornament. This Christmas ornament can also be used on wreaths small table trees or as decoration in glass bowls.Product Features:Turquoise ball Christmas ornamentEmbellished with sequins throughoutFully dimensional ornamentIncludes silver hanging stringComes individually wrapped in its own bagDimensions: 3.14"DMaterial(s): foam/plastic Color: Gold