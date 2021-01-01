From american crafts

Turquoise Rust Scrapbook Paper - 12" x 12"

$0.69
In stock
Buy at hobbylobby

Description

Paper projects can gain an incredible pop of cute by picking lovely patterns and gorgeous colors. This paper can be used for cutting shapes or effects to create a unique look on your projects. 12" x 12" Turquoise Rust Scrapbook Paper features a turquoise background with a distressed rust pattern. It is perfect for wedding invitations, announcements, matting, creating dimension in scrapbook pages, and other paper crafts! Dimensions: Length: 12" Width: 12" Note: Scrapbook sheet is sold individually.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com