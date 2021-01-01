From american crafts
Turquoise Rust Scrapbook Paper - 12" x 12"
Paper projects can gain an incredible pop of cute by picking lovely patterns and gorgeous colors. This paper can be used for cutting shapes or effects to create a unique look on your projects. 12" x 12" Turquoise Rust Scrapbook Paper features a turquoise background with a distressed rust pattern. It is perfect for wedding invitations, announcements, matting, creating dimension in scrapbook pages, and other paper crafts! Dimensions: Length: 12" Width: 12" Note: Scrapbook sheet is sold individually.