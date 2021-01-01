From thirstystone
Turquoise Medallion Coaster
Thirstystone coasters are the leader in drink coaster innovation. The naturally absorbent sandstone material, combined with the cork backing, will add an additional layer of protection your furnishings, and provide a stylish accent piece to your home or business. Thirstystone coasters are a long lasting and environmentally friendly product. Sold as a set of 4, these 4 inch coasters are very stylish, useful, and affordable. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the benefits of Thirstystone!