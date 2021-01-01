From balkowitsch enterprises, inc.
TurnNTube No Tools Entertainment TV Stands Dark BrownBlack
Advertisement
Wood and Pvc Imported Simple stylish design comes in multiple color options, is functional and suitable for any room. Material: engineered Particle Board, PVC tubes. Fits in your space, fits on your budget. Green label product. Sturdy on flat surface. Easy no hassle no tools 10-minutes assembly even a kid can accomplish. Product Dimension: 41.5(W)x11.6(D)x22.85(H) inches Rounded edge design prevents from potential injuries. Hold TVs up to 25 inches