TurnNTube 3Tier Compact Multipurpose Shelf Display Rack Classic Dark CherryBlack

$35.61
In stock
Description

Wood and Pvc Simple stylish design comes in multiple color options, is functional and suitable for any room. Improved safety feature: rounded corner reduces risks of getting hurt Quality material: Manufactured from high Quality durable composite wood and plastic tubes. Holds up to 20 lbs. per shelf fits: fits in your space, fits on your budget Product Dimension: 23. 6(W)x11. 6(D)x29. 5(H) inches

