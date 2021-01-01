From natura petz organics
Natura Petz Organics Turmeric The Magnificent Cat Supplement, 90 count
Help your kitty keep loving life with Natura Petz Organics Turmeric The Magnificent Cat Supplement. This tasty turkey-flavored supplement for cats is formulated to help limit excessive inflammation throughout your pet’s body. It contains a blend of curcuminoids, essential oils, protein, vitamins A, C, E and K, calcium, copper, iron, magnesium, manganese, phosphorous, zinc and more. Crafted without any corn, wheat, soy or GMO ingredients in a convenient capsule form, Turmeric The Magnificent may help inhibit free radical damage, cool inflammatory response and limit allergen triggers.