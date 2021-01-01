Turkey with Hat Blow up Outdoor Lawn Yard Lighted Display

An ideal decoration for your Thanksgiving festivities. This year, bring a surprise to your Thanksgiving party! Bring the turkey off your plate and into your lives with this festive inflatable turkey. The Holiday Aisle®’s inflatable turkey is a vivid, exciting, photogenic figure that will excite everyone in your neighborhood. This big bird is easy to set up indoors and outdoors with a self-inflating fan and with multicolored LED lights it will keep up the excitement, day or night. Made of weather-resistant fabric for durability and stability in the wind! Huge and adorable, super attractive for children, and incredibly photogenic. A nice photo prop for your next family dinner.Comes with a manual and necessary hardware to set up quickly. Weather-resistant polyester is easy to clean and maintain.