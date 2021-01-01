Wet Noses Turkey Jerky Dog Treats, 5.5-oz bag

Happy turkeys make for happy pups, especially when they come in the form of the Wet Noses Turkey Jerky Dog Treats. Made with real turkey that are humanely-raised with no hormones or chemicals, these lean and clean treats provide a high-protein, low-fat reward your pal will find irresistible. It’s chewy, all natural, and turkeylicious, everything your pooch wants in his jerky! Plus, it’s made in the USA with ingredients that never jerk around, which means no preservatives, wheat, corn, grain, gluten, soy, dairy, or antibiotics.