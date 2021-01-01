Nicole Miller Turion Floral Room Darkening Blackout Grommet Top Curtain Panel Pair, 52x63, Linen

The Nicole Miller Turion linen look window curtain panels feel luxurious and rich to the hand. The elegant jacquard branch pattern provides a sophisticated, modern fashion look to your decor. The woven room darkening blackout design provides insulation, light control, and privacy. These panels will drape beautifully from your favorite curtain rod by 8 matte silver, 1.25" diameter grommets per panel. Nicole Miller provides a design vision that is unparalleled and offers a modern aesthetic, with plays on sophistication, prints, and fabrics. Use the Turion window curtain panels as the perfect finishing touch for any living room, dining room, bedroom, bathroom, and home office. The result is a blend of uptown and downtown styles that offer timeless designs and eclectic, modern sensibility.