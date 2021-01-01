Rugshop Turin Modern Bohemian Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug 5' x 7' Gray

Advertisement
Machine made, 100% Polypropylene pile for long lasting quality. Durable Indoor/outdoor rug. Low profile flat weave weather resistant construction. No shedding,easy to clean and maintain. Available in a variety of area rug sizes: area rugs 8x10, area rugs 5x7, runner rugs 2x7. This collection offers area rugs that are suitable for all indoor/outdoor spaces.Outdoor rugs, patio rugs,living room rugs, kitchen rugs,bedroom rugs, rugs for the entryway, office rugs, dorm rugs,dining room rugs.