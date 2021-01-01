From scotts
Scotts Turf Builder Southern 42.18-lb 15000 Sq. 32- 10 All-purpose Lawn Fertilizer | 23415
Build thick, green lawns in the South using Scotts Turf Builder Southern Lawn Food with the exclusive Scotts All-In-One Particle. It is specially formulated for southern lawns and helps build strong, deep grass roots to protect against heat and drought. Apply Scotts Turf Builder Southern Lawn Food any time, during any season.