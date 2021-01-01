From harvard battery
TurboPower 25 Rapid Charge Car Charger Retail Packaging
Advertisement
Original- SPN5905A TurboPower 25 car charger with 4 ft attached micro-USB data/charging cable and USB-A port in retail box with warranty card and authentication label Fast charge 2 devices at once- 40W total output allows for exceptionally fast charging of 2 devices simultaneously 4 foot attached micro-USB cable, USB-A port, and LED charging indicator Compatible with Droid Turbo/Turbo 2/Ultra/G3/G4/G4 PlusG5/G5 Plus/G5S/ G5S Plus/Moto X/Moto X Pure/MAXX/MAXX 2/Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 devices 2 Year Manufacturer's Warranty- Buy with confidence knowing that your purchase is backed by a quality guarantee