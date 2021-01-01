From lotiyo

Tuobo PGI-220 CLI-221 and Gray Ink Cartridges Replacement Compatible with PIXMA IP3600 IP4600 IP4700 MX860 MX870 MP560 MP620 MP620B MP640 MP980.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Tuobo PGI-220 CLI-221 and Gray Ink Cartridges Replacement.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com