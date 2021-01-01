From mercer41
Tunstall 91" Velvet Recessed Arm Sofa
Advertisement
Revolutionize your living room furniture with this iconic sofa. Adding visual depth to your living room or lounge space, this sofa features soft and durable performance velvet upholstery accented in elegant button tufting. This modern living room sofa comes in a captivating linear design with an external tubular stainless steel frame, four gold stainless steel legs, and non-marking foot caps. Inspired by the richness of mid-century modern style, this product is the preferred choice of living rooms and lounge spaces. Fabric: Navy